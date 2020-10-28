Thursday 29th October 2020

Our Bishops Are Back In The Bunker

October 28, 2020

By CHRISTOPHER MANION

The USCCB’s annual meeting will take place “virtually” next month, and that’s bad news. Our bishops have had a terrible year, and they should meet together to deal with it. Instead, they continue their isolation from each other as well as from the faithful.
That decision has brought with it tremendous costs. Some of the damage is so serious that pastors wonder whether it can ever be repaired. Consider the letter from one longtime parishioner: “I’ve been going to Sunday Mass all my life,” he wrote his pastor, “but after the lockdown, I realize I don’t need to go any more.”
Another pastor had to explain to a worried parishioner that getting up for coffee during “Mass on TV” wasn’t a sin. Why? “Because it isn’t a Mass!”
Of all the challenges our shepherds face, their performance — or, better said, the lack of it — during the lockdown is by far the greatest. They bent the knee to Caesar without putting up a fight. They got to say Mass themselves, of course, but we couldn’t go. The damage is truly incalculable, and they know it.
Who can blame them for continuing their own lockdown? As their former senior staffer Jayd Henricks wrote before their November meeting two years ago:
“As a former Church bureaucrat, I understand the instinct to do whatever Rome asks. I implore you, nonetheless, to state publicly what most of you know needs to be done so that the corruption within the Church is brought into the light and eradicated. Only if the evil is exposed can the Church be healed. If you do not pursue this course, the faithful will blame you for the next scandal, which is sure to come, and their distrust will surpass that of the present moment.”
Sure enough, the “next scandal” came a year later with the bishops’ lockouts, and sure enough, the distrust has swollen to unprecedented heights.

Instead of Coming Together, Bishops Are Falling Apart

While most bishops laid low, many Evangelical pastors defied government orders, taking the issue to court — and winning! – from Virginia to California. Never was the weakness of America’s bishops so magnified.
Cowering in their chanceries, afraid even to be in the same room with one another, today bishops spend their time mouthing the inane pleasantries cooked up by their permanent bureaucracy.
They condemn “systemic racism” — an “original sin” only borne by whites, a novel spiritual anthropology indeed. They call for “gun control,” but are silent on the thousands of black-on-black murders occurring every year in America’s major cities (each of which has a sitting archbishop, by the way).
They campaign against Global Warming, even committing $500,000 of our money to leftist groups to “address the root causes of climate change.” They oppose the death penalty, ignoring how mass murderers like Kermit Gosnell plead to multiple life terms in order to avoid it.
And then there’s illegal immigration. They’re for it. But it trips them up sometime. Consider: This past Tuesday, Elmer Manzano killed Houston Police Sergeant Harold Preston. Now, Manzano is an illegal alien, and that’s good. In fact, Texas bishops support sanctuary for illegal felons. But Sergeant Preston was black.
Well now. Was Manzano a racist? No, because he isn’t white, he’s Hispanic.
Here, the bishops’ two key priorities — opposing “systemic racism” and supporting illegal immigration — collide. So what’s Houston’s Cardinal Daniel DiNardo to do?
This zealous support for illegals bears with it unfortunate consequences for the faithful. On October 2, the USCCB insisted that “the Church has a longstanding commitment to ending human trafficking in all its forms.”
Well, this past Monday President Trump announced his National Action Plan To Combat Human Trafficking. During the press conference, we learned that his administration has arrested over 5,000 human traffickers in the past three years.
A great accomplishment, right? Sure, the secular media weren’t interested, but why aren’t our bishops cheering?
Well, you see, there’s a slight problem. Our bishops have a blind spot — and it’s a big one. Sex-and-drug trafficking gangs also make money from illegal immigrants. Lots of it. They bring virtually all of the illegal aliens who arrive at our border with Mexico. Those illegals pay the gangs with money ($5000.00 each, cash only), with sex, or by serving as “mules” for bringing drugs across the border, or a combination of all three.
Our bishops want that immigrant flow to continue and grow. Along with their condemnation of “systemic racism,” illegal immigration is their highest priority. Is that why we can find no public statement by any American prelate condemning those ruthless Mexican trafficking gangs?
By the way: Isn’t it curious that Joe Biden agrees with every one of the above positions endorsed by our bishops, while Donald Trump opposes every one of them?

Go Slo-Mo On Joe

We’ve been looking at what the bishops are doing. How about what they aren’t doing?
Only our bishops have the authority to tell Joe Biden to stop calling himself a “practicing Catholic.” But the corruption highlighted by Mr. Henricks has silenced them.
I worked for years with Joe Biden on the Foreign Relations Committee, and he can be a mean guy. When one brave reporter asked him about Hunter’s sweetheart deals that made the Bidens millions, Joe didn’t answer the question, he attacked the reporter.
The bishops noticed.
If our bishops did their job — not necessarily invoking Canon 915, but simply telling the truth — Biden would throw their corruption back in their face with a snarl. Like Sen. Pat Leahy, another Catholic Democrat, Joe would threaten to indict the whole lot of them.
So our shepherds are silent on pro-abortion Joe. And many have quietly ordered their priests to be silent as well.
But at least they could urge their pastors to emphasize the “preeminent issue of abortion,” right? Didn’t they vote to do just that last November?
No matter. They’re hiding their light under the bushel basket in Joe Biden’s basement.
OK, how about a last resort — why not faithfully proclaim the Church’s doctrine on sex, family, and marriage? “No need to mention names, guys!” But instead most of them treat Humanae Vitae as “hate speech.”
“Many of you are governed by fear of each other and of the institutional order more than by the fear of God,” Henricks told the bishops.
And why are our beloved shepherds ruled by “fear of each other”?
Let’s face it. Like Cardinal Cupich, they know what an honest McCarrick Report would contain, names and all.
The truth would require that dozens of bishops quit; it’s that simple.
We should pray that our bishops meet together, as one body, and soon. They must face the challenges and solve the problems that they can solve, and acknowledge those that they can’t.
If they do the right thing, they have nothing to fear.

