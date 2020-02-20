A Champion of the Catholic Faith . . . Sister Mary Louise RIP

Sister Mary Louise Matt, beloved aunt of Joseph Matt, the current publisher of The Wanderer was called to her eternal reward this past week. In an age that saw many changes in the Catholic church including within the sisterhood as conforming to the culture of the times – Sister Mary stood tall among her peers passionately teaching and defending the Catholic faith against the headwinds of the modernists influence on the Church even within her own order.

Many a student and acquaintance was privileged to be formed in the Faith under Sister Mary. She insisted on wearing her habit in public and was quick to correct anybody who spoke contrary to the teaching of the Gospel. Her love for the Catholic faith was witnessed by the thousands of students and many friends that Sister Mary had touched over a lifetime of service to our Lord. Her joyous love for life and her fondness of children will be remembered by all who knew her.

She showed those around her how to “fight the good fight”. Her wish in her final days was to be with our Lord in heaven for eternity. May God grant her that wish. May her soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed rest in peace.

_ Joseph Matt

Mary Louise Matt, CSJ

Sister Mary Louise (affectionately called “Maynee” by family) born on May 24, 1934 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St Paul, MN to Alphonse J. Sr. and Loretta (Wittman) Matt. She was baptized at Nativity of Our Lord Church in St. Paul and educated at Nativity Elementary School. Following her junior year at Derham Hall High School, at the age of 17, she entered the Convent of the Sisters of St Joseph on September 8, 1951. While a Postulant she completed her Derham Hall diploma and went on to earn a BA in English (1956) at the College of St Catherine in St. Paul. Sister later earned a BS in Library Science (1962), pursued further studies at University of Notre Dame (MA in English, 1969) and at St. Mary’s College of Winona, MN (MA in Religious Studies, 1975).

A servant of our Lord who committed her life’s work to catechesis of the Christian faithful, Sister taught high school at Bird Island, MN St Mary’s (‘56-‘58), St John’s HS-Jamestown, ND (‘58-‘59), and made her final vows to the Sisterhood on August 15, 1959. She continued teaching high school at St. James in Grand Forks, ND (‘59-‘69). She was Director of Religious Education at Grand Forks Air Force Base and later served in several capacities of Religious Ed at Parishes in Madison MN, Bloomington, Hopkins and Wayzata, MN. Beginning in 1986, she was Director of Religious Education 15 years for the Diocese of Kalamazoo, MI. Of this work she said, “My heart is full of happiness. I feel very awed by the responsibility, but tremendously grateful to God for the trust He has placed in me!” She spent many semi-retirement years in the Diocese of St. Cloud, MN teaching RCIA until 2016.

Sister Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister Caroline Elizabeth and brothers John Gregory and Alphonse J. Jr. She is survived by sister, Loretta H (Campbell) and brother J. Peter Matt, many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, dear friends, including her good pals at Carondelet – Sisters Rosalind and Marie Shaun, as well as all the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21st in Presentation of Our Lady Chapel at 1884 Randolph Ave in St Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota, Heights, MN. Luncheon will follow at Carondelet Center, 525 Fairview Ave S in St Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund and ProLife Across America. Sister Mary Louise may God rest your beautiful soul!