Sunday 23rd February 2020

Home » Featured Today » Currently Reading:

A Champion of the Catholic Faith . . . Sister Mary Louise RIP

February 20, 2020 Featured Today No Comments
sistermary

 

Sister Mary Louise Matt, beloved aunt of Joseph Matt, the current publisher of The Wanderer was called to her eternal reward this past week. In an age that saw many changes in the Catholic church including within the sisterhood as conforming to the culture of the times – Sister Mary stood tall among her peers passionately teaching and defending the Catholic faith against the headwinds of the modernists influence on the Church even within her own order.

Many a student and acquaintance was privileged to be formed in the Faith under Sister Mary.  She insisted on wearing her habit in public and was quick to correct anybody who spoke contrary to the teaching of the Gospel. Her love for the Catholic faith was witnessed by the thousands of students and many friends that Sister Mary had touched over a lifetime of service to our Lord. Her joyous love for life and her fondness of children will be remembered by all who knew her.

She showed those around her how to “fight the good fight”.  Her wish in her final days was to be with our Lord in heaven for eternity. May God grant her that wish. May her soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed rest in peace.

 _ Joseph Matt

 

Mary Louise Matt, CSJ

Sister Mary Louise (affectionately called “Maynee” by family) born on May 24, 1934 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St Paul, MN to Alphonse J. Sr. and Loretta (Wittman) Matt. She was baptized at Nativity of Our Lord Church in St. Paul and educated at Nativity Elementary School. Following her junior year at Derham Hall High School, at the age of 17, she entered the Convent of the Sisters of St Joseph on September 8, 1951. While a Postulant she completed her Derham Hall diploma and went on to earn a BA in English (1956) at the College of St Catherine in St. Paul. Sister later earned a BS in Library Science (1962),  pursued further studies at University of Notre Dame (MA in English, 1969) and at St. Mary’s College of Winona, MN (MA in Religious Studies, 1975).

 

A servant of our Lord who committed her life’s work to catechesis of the Christian faithful, Sister taught high school at Bird Island, MN St Mary’s (‘56-‘58), St John’s HS-Jamestown, ND (‘58-‘59), and made her final vows to the Sisterhood on August 15, 1959. She continued teaching high school at St. James in Grand Forks, ND (‘59-‘69). She was Director of Religious Education at Grand Forks Air Force Base and later served in several capacities of Religious Ed at Parishes in Madison MN, Bloomington, Hopkins and Wayzata, MN. Beginning in 1986, she was Director of Religious Education 15 years for the Diocese of Kalamazoo, MI. Of this work she said, “My heart is full of happiness. I feel very awed by the responsibility, but tremendously grateful to God for the trust He has placed in me!” She spent many semi-retirement years in the Diocese of St. Cloud, MN teaching RCIA until 2016.

 

Sister Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister Caroline Elizabeth and brothers John Gregory and Alphonse J. Jr. She is survived by sister, Loretta H (Campbell) and brother J. Peter Matt, many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, dear friends, including her good pals at Carondelet – Sisters Rosalind and Marie Shaun, as well as all the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

 

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21st in Presentation of Our Lady Chapel at 1884 Randolph Ave in St Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota, Heights, MN. Luncheon will follow at Carondelet Center, 525 Fairview Ave S in St Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund and ProLife Across America. Sister Mary Louise may God rest your beautiful soul!

Share Button

2019 The Wanderer Printing Co.

Twitter Feed

WandererCatholicNewsFollow3,2354,615

WandererCatholicNews
TheWandererNews avatarWandererCatholicNews@TheWandererNews·
23h

The #USSCB preoccupies itself with open borders, climate change and "tolerance". Meanwhile < 30% of Catholics believe in the Real Presence.

Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter17Like on Twitter42Twitter
Retweet on TwitterWandererCatholicNews Retweeted
KeithFournier7 avatarDeacon Keith Fournier@KeithFournier7·
19 Feb

How refreshingly "common sense" this statement is. Finally, a Catholic Bisho (Cardinal) who understands the principle of subsidiarity, as properly applied, and affirms the truth that difference is not a problem, but a gift.

Sachin jose on Twitter

“"Poland can tell Europe that each nation was created by God to be placed in a particular place, with its culture, its traditions, its history. ...

twitter.com

Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter35Like on Twitter102Twitter
TheWandererNews avatarWandererCatholicNews@TheWandererNews·
17 Feb

Bishop Strickland . . . Mary, Mother Of God And The Church - https://t.co/kkfGoSn6Dr

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Bishop Strickland . . .
Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter3Like on Twitter6Twitter
Load More...

Rush has lung cancer. Catholics owe him BIG TIME. Wherein Fr. Z rants. ACTION ITEM!

Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer.  He made the sad announcement yesterday. ACTION ITEM: Please pray for a complete, swift, durative miraculous cure for him, perhaps through the intercession of Ven. Augustus Tolton. Every reader here, every committed conservative, faithful…Continue Reading

Catholic parish will not host Episcopalian consecration

Richmond, Va., Jan 17, 2020 / 11:30 am (CNA).- The Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia will no longer hold a bishops’s consecration at a Catholic parish in Williamsburg, after an internet petition objecting to the event drew national attention. “It…Continue Reading

Cardinal Dolan conducting ‘Vos estis’ investigation into Brooklyn’s Bishop DiMarzio

New York City, N.Y., Jan 18, 2020 / 09:05 pm (CNA).- Cardinal Timothy Dolan is conducting an investigation into Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, following an allegation of sexual abuse. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of Vos estis lux…Continue Reading

Theodore McCarrick has moved from Kansas friary

Denver, Colo., Jan 7, 2020 / 11:00 am (CNA).- The disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has moved from the Kansas friary where he had been living since 2018. A spokesman for the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Conrad told CNA…Continue Reading

Vatican Archbishop: those who say Judas is in hell are ‘heretics’ and priests may ‘accompany’ assisted suicides

ROME, December 11, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — In a statement difficult to reconcile with Scripture and Tradition, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has claimed on behalf of the Catholic Church that anyone who says Judas Iscariot is in…Continue Reading

Buffalo’s Bishop Richard Malone resigns after year of scandal

Vatican City, Dec 4, 2019 / 04:01 am (CNA).- Pope Francis Wednesday accepted the resignation of Buffalo’s embattled Bishop Richard Malone. The Diocese of Buffalo will be administered by Albany’s Bishop Edward Scharfenberger until a permanent replacement for Malone is…Continue Reading

Chinese bishop says Catholics must put ‘love for homeland’ first

Beijing, China, Dec 3, 2019 / 04:30 pm (CNA).- A Chinese bishop has said that Catholics in the country must put their loyalty to the state before the faith. Bishop John Fang Xingyao made the statement during a Communist Party…Continue Reading

Canada’s largest newspaper: Catholic schools must back LGBT ‘rights’ or risk losing public funding

TORONTO, November 25, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s largest newspaper threatened Catholic schools in an editorial that unless they get in line with homosexuality and transgender “rights,” support will only grow for an end to their public funding. The Toronto Star’s…Continue Reading

Pope compares politicians who persecute gays, Jews to Hitler

Pope Francis denounced the persecution of gay people on Friday and compared public officials who stoke hatred and anti-gay sentiment to Hitler. Francis delivered his remarks at an international conference on criminal law at the Vatican City, Reuters reported. “It is…Continue Reading

7-year-old whose mom tried to ‘transition’ him chooses to attend school as a boy

DALLAS, Texas, November 5, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Seven-year-old James Younger, whose mother enrolled him in kindergarten as a “girl,” has finally been able to attend school as a boy for the first time. James’ parents’ fight over whether he should…Continue Reading

Cardinal Dolan on Biden communion denial: ‘I wouldn’t do it’

Washington D.C., Oct 31, 2019 / 04:58 pm (CNA).- Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York has responded to questions about the denial of Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden last Sunday. On an Oct. 31…Continue Reading

Judge blocks Alabama law banning abortions, pro-lifers plan to appeal to Supreme Court

October 29, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Alabama’s ban on virtually all abortions will not take effect on November 15 as planned, thanks to a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson. In May, Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Alabama…Continue Reading

Untitled 5 Untitled 2

Attention Readers:

  Welcome to our website. Readers who are familiar with The Wanderer know we have been providing Catholic news and orthodox commentary for 150 years in our weekly print edition.

  Our daily version offers only some of what we publish weekly in print. To take advantage of everything The Wanderer publishes, we encourage you to subscribe to our flagship weekly print edition, which is mailed every Friday or, if you want to view it in its entirety online, you can subscribe to the E-edition, which is a replica of the print edition.
 
  Our daily edition includes: a selection of material from recent issues of our print edition, news stories updated daily from renowned news sources, access to archives from The Wanderer from the past 10 years, available at a minimum charge (this will be expanded as time goes on). Also: regularly updated features where we go back in time and highlight various columns and news items covered in The Wanderer over the past 150 years. And: a comments section in which your remarks are encouraged, both good and bad, including suggestions.
 
  We encourage you to become a daily visitor to our site. If you appreciate our site, tell your friends. As Catholics we must band together to rediscover our faith and share it with the world if we are to effectively counter a society whose moral culture seems to have no boundaries and a government whose rapidly extending reach threatens to extinguish the rights of people of faith to practice their religion (witness the HHS mandate). Now more than ever, vehicles like The Wanderer are needed for clarification and guidance on the issues of the day.
Catholic, conservative, orthodox, and loyal to the Magisterium have been this journal’s hallmarks for five generations. God willing, our message will continue well into this century and beyond.

Joseph Matt
President, The Wanderer Printing Co.

Untitled 1

Interview With Cardinal Burke . . . Discriminating Mercy: Defending Christ And His Church With True Love

Cburke3

  By DON FIER (Editor’s Note: His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Founder of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wis., graciously took time out of his busy schedule to grant The Wanderer a wide-ranging interview during a recent visit to the Shrine. Included among the topics…Continue Reading

Developing Lives Of Peace After The Heart Of Mary

By RAYMOND LEO CARDINAL BURKE (Editor’s Note: His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke delivered the address below at the 32nd Annual Church Teaches Forum, “The Message of Fatima: Peace for the World,” Galt House, Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2017. The address is reprinted here with the kind permission of Cardinal Burke. All rights reserved. This is part one of the…Continue Reading

Catechism

Today . . .

Wedding vendors will be forced to participate in gay ‘marriages’ under new N. Ireland law

February 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A politician in Northern Ireland has pointed out that the new law legalizing same-sex “marriage” in the region will not allow civil registrars, hoteliers, florists, and wedding photographers to refuse their services for homosexual “weddings.” The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2019, the same piece of legislation that introduced new abortion laws into the region, has also legalized same-sex “marriage,” effective from January 13 of this year. Same-sex “marriage” has been…Continue Reading

Italy is dying: Country’s birth rate drops to its lowest level in history

ROME, Italy, February 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― Italy welcomed its smallest number of newborns in 2019, leading its president to foretell the country’s doom. “This is a problem that concerns the very existence of our country,” said Sergio Mattarella, 78. “The fabric of our country is weakening, and everything must be done to counter this phenomenon.”

Bishop Schneider analyzes Pope’s Amazon text: ‘a glimmer of hope’ despite deficiencies

ROME, February 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In a new in-depth analysis of the apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia, Bishop Athanasius Schneider has praised what he views as Pope Francis’ decision not to weaken priestly celibacy or open the door to a female “diaconate.” But he has also criticized the “lamentable doctrinal ambiguities and errors” that he says the document contains. The auxiliary bishop of St. Mary in Astana, Kazakhstan, maintains that Querida Amazonia’s stance on priestly celibacy and…Continue Reading

Cardinal Zen criticizes Vatican for ‘despis[ing] the heroes of faith’ in China

NEW YORK, February 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The communist-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association “has always been objectively schismatic” and remains that way “but with the blessing from the Holy See,” Cardinal Joseph Zen said today. Cardinal Zen sat down with LifeSite for a one-on-one interview in New York today.

POST-SYNODAL APOSTOLIC EXHORTATION

1. The beloved Amazon region stands before the world in all its splendour, its drama and its mystery. God granted us the grace of focusing on that region during the Synod held in Rome from 6-27 October last, which concluded by issuing its Final Document, The Amazon: New Paths for the Church and for an Integral Ecology. The significance of this Exhortation 2. During the Synod, I listened to the presentations and read with interest…Continue Reading

Advertisement3

The Illuminating Wit Of Our 16th President

By DONALD DeMARCO Washington and Lincoln stand as America’s most prominent heroes. Therefore, writes journalist George H. Smyth Jr., “Our nation has most rightly and fittingly made the birthdays of these, her illustrious sons, legal holidays, to inspire us to a purer, nobler, holier manhood.” These words, once echoed by many, no longer seem right…Continue Reading

If Duterte Wants Us Out, Let’s Go

  By PATRICK J. BUCHANAN Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has just given us notice he will be terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement that governs U.S. military personnel in the islands. His notification starts the clock running on a six-month deadline. If no new agreement is negotiated, the VFA is dissolved. What triggered the decision? Duterte…Continue Reading

The Face of God Was Seen That Day

By ROBERT N. BORGHESE A veil separates the face of God From our world of flesh. Is it ever breached? The mystic said the most sublime act Sets another before you. Unconditional human love reflects the face of God; And God is love. When Jesus said there is no greater love Than to lay down…Continue Reading

A Champion of the Catholic Faith . . . Sister Mary Louise RIP

sistermary

  Sister Mary Louise Matt, beloved aunt of Joseph Matt, the current publisher of The Wanderer was called to her eternal reward this past week. In an age that saw many changes in the Catholic church including within the sisterhood as conforming to the culture of the times – Sister Mary stood tall among her peers passionately…Continue Reading

Coronavirus, St. Jacinta And St. John Bosco

By DONAL ANTHONY FOLEY By one of those curious coincidences, the current threat from the Chinese coronavirus has come to prominence just as we celebrate the centenary of the death of St. Jacinta of Fatima, a death which can be attributed to complications arising from the Spanish flu pandemic which afflicted the world between January…Continue Reading

Advertisement

Our Catholic Faith (Section B of print edition)

Catholic Replies

Editor’s Note: In his weekly Bulletin at the Church of St. Michael in New York City, Fr. George Rutler listed some of the false predictions of the climate alarmists and noted their refusal ever to admit being wrong: “Inevitably, the list of mistaken predictions keeps growing. We may remember being told in the 1960s that, within twenty years, overpopulation would…Continue Reading

“What Will There Be For Us?” Amazon Synod Doesn’t Like The Answer

By FR. KEVIN M. CUSICK Many of you know I happily served as a Navy chaplain for years. Some of my assignments were with Marine units. I found Marine officers were always very happy to have a priest along because, being celibate, he could more easily pick up and move with the unit at any time they were called upon…Continue Reading

The Temple Of God Is Holy

By FR. ROBERT ALTIER Seventh Sunday In Ordinary Time (YR A) Readings: Lev. 19:1-2, 17-18 1 Cor. 3:16-23 Matt. 5:38-48 In the first reading today, God instructed Moses to tell the Israelites that they were to be holy because the Lord God is holy. This makes sense on several levels. First, we are made in the image and likeness of…Continue Reading

Bishop Strickland . . . Mary, Mother Of God And The Church

By MOST REV. JOSEPH STRICKLAND I write this column on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, one of many Marian memorials in the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church. That is because Mary is, and always has been, deeply loved and honored by Catholic and Orthodox Christians. It was only in the aftermath of the Protestant Reformation, that…Continue Reading

Catholic Replies

Q. In an exchange with a fellow on Facebook, he wondered how God could be a loving Father when He abandoned His Son Jesus on the cross. How can I answer him? — R.Q., Massachusetts. A. Your questioner is referring to Jesus’ words from the cross: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matt. 27:46). But Jesus was…Continue Reading

Catholic Heroes… St. Frances Of Rome

By CAROLE BRESLIN Saints come from all states of life and forms of associations within the Church. Quite a few of them were members of Third Orders. A Third Order is an “association of the faithful established by religious orders. Dating from the thirteenth century, they may be either secular or regular. If secular, they are lay persons, commonly called…Continue Reading

Catholic Heroes… St. Margaret Of Cortona

By CAROLE BRESLIN Great sinners make great saints. It takes a strong-willed child to become a saint. These are statements which would easily fit saints such as Mary Magdalene and St. Augustine. In the thirteenth century, a young lady free in spirit and strong in will led such a life that she was essentially driven from her home village, but…Continue Reading

Advertisement(2)