Thursday 6th June 2019

Home » Frontpage » Currently Reading:

When The Twitter Mob Came After Me

June 6, 2019 Frontpage No Comments

Image result for twitterBy FR. KEVIN M. CUSICK

Twitter has a dark, demonic side, raging against God and the Church. That brood of vipers and braying, bloodthirsty hounds lurking in readiness was visited upon me with nearly unrelenting fury and incredible magnitude last week. Wave after wave of calumnious, blasphemous, and obscene memes, gifs, and messages were posted with comments, likes, and retweets ranging up to the tens of thousands. Those who styled themselves my enemies crowed with pleasure that I had been “ratioed” — when negative comments outnumber likes and retweets. Many called for me to delete my account when they weren’t wishing a more horrible fate upon me. Blue check mark accounts with nearly 200k followers piled on.

The vituperation descended even to the grave calumny of accusing me of pedophilia. The silliness included mocking my appearance and my Twitter handle. A self-described witch stated she put a “hex” or “curse” on me.

When my account disappeared on Wednesday, June 5, many wondered if Twitter had banned me, which was not the case. I was informed the previous evening that some of my account features would be limited for roughly twelve hours. That was not a factor in my decision, after prayer and discernment, to choose the high road as a Catholic Christian and a priest. Deactivating my account eliminated what had become the fulcrum for the demonic waves of rage targeting the faith. The good of the Church and the needs of the faithful must always come first, in particular for a priest. In the final analysis Twitter ain’t all that. It was entirely my own decision to deactivate and I was not compelled by anyone else in any way.

Twitter can be very superficial and that may be its strength. Headlines and pics can be reviewed rapidly for efficiently catching up on the news. Likes and retweets become a form of affirmation. Their lack can also do the contrary and affect our moods adversely. Twitter can also be problematic for the same reason: Rapid consumption of large volumes of data does not lend itself to reasoned discussion of sensitive subjects.

So, what was the tweet about? I touched upon a subject uncomfortable for many — modesty of dress for Mass, and my intention was to address only that: the decorum proper to praying together in the liturgy. However, regardless of my intentions otherwise, the tweet was taken to imply that I was placing the blame on women for men who cannot control themselves or telling them how to dress in general. I do not do either and never have. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The unfortunate turn of phrase, in which I implied that men’s chastity needed to be defended, was written with the best of intentions. In no way did I mean to say that men are not responsible for, or capable of, self-control. They are so capable and everything possible should be done to avoid implying otherwise. In the Church we have our own tragic history of failure to intervene and prevent crimes against the young and women. We must strive to ensure a consistent witness to the need to better protect individuals of all ages, especially children, from sexual predators. I always hope this goes without saying, but I am afraid we may not be there yet. Men and women both must exercise self-control and respect in their mutual relations.

Context is important. That was lacking in part due to the very limited number of words available for expression on that platform and my choice to not create a thread for expanding the discussion’s breadth. I was speaking only to the norms of dress within the Traditional Latin Mass community. I have absolutely no opinion on how women choose to dress. That’s their business. I’ve always felt that way. It would be very inappropriate for a priest to touch on that subject except in the one specific case I highlighted.

I can describe my parish situation best. The women at our Traditional Latin Mass have their own dress code which they have corporately decided upon for themselves without any direction from me. I prefer it that way. It largely involves having shoulders covered in exactly the same manner as expected for visitors to St. Peter’s Basilica and other religious monuments around the world. However, when new folks start attending the Mass, they might be working out of a different mindset based on previous experiences at Mass where different dress codes may have been in force. I think that may have been what was involved in the case I described. The person in question had been attending Traditional Mass for a few weeks while continuing to stand out in stark contrast to the pre-established norm for women in the congregation, a potential source of distraction for regulars at the Mass.

It is true that the priest was not “forced” to say something as described in the tweet. It might be better said that he felt impelled to address the matter because sufficient time had gone by for the individual involved to feel comfortable with the suggestion of accommodating the majority’s norms and she was not thus far making the adjustment unaided.

wandererprint(ad)2

I posted on Monday, June 3 and by that evening the swarm was already gathering. Even, sadly, Catholics on Twitter used the situation to draw attention to themselves with mocking jokes about shoulders causing distraction during prayer. One priest posted a pic of a gingerbread cookie sporting a bikini and asked, “Does this bother you because she has shoulders or because seminarians made it?” These divisive jumps into the fray only attract the Church’s enemies.

Which brings me to another less salutary aspect of Twitter. We are not converting those who agree with us. But we can be holding the faith up to ridicule when Catholics themselves try to wring a joke out of the most sacred things. At the same time I have been most edified by the many faithful Catholics on Twitter who beautifully and lovingly express faith and invite others to also experience our covenant love in Christ.

Will the demons howl victory? Will they be left unsated as they prowl around to devour more victims? Probably so. But we who share the faith know that this is merely a minor battle in a great war in which our triumphant Lord has already secured the greatest victory, over sin and death. We always have much more effective means at our disposal for disseminating the faith, converting and saving souls, than an Internet platform controlled by declared enemies of Christ.

I pray for all of those who choose to remain on social media. It can be advantageous, but at the same time often also quite dangerous when we are forced to encounter those suffering from Internet derangement syndrome. Perhaps with the ensuing conversation about shoulders the goal posts were moved into a more protective position of the human person in the ongoing war against Internet porn so deadly for souls.

Will the Twitter storm rage on? Unfortunately the next target of the Twitter mob may be even now pressing the “send” button which will unwittingly bring them out in malicious force. In the final hours of the account good people were coming forward as reinforcements in numbers that swelled to nearly 27,000 followers. I have received many more emails of support than otherwise.

Sincere thanks to all of you. Please pray for me as I do for you.

Editor’s  Note: Today Father Cusick celebrates his 27th year anniversary of his ordination. We thank him for all of the wonderful work he has done for The Wanderer. His column can be read weekly in https://thewandererpress.com/.  May God bless him and give him many more years in his service to God.

 

 

Share Button

2019 The Wanderer Printing Co.

Twitter Feed

WandererCatholicNewsFollow2,8663,944

WandererCatholicNews
TheWandererNews avatarWandererCatholicNews@TheWandererNews·
5h

A Leaven In The World . . . When The Twitter Mob Came After Me - https://t.co/ZKzTXZuiul

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: A Leaven In The World
Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter28Like on Twitter48Twitter
TheWandererNews avatarWandererCatholicNews@TheWandererNews·
7h

Today is the 27th anniversary of Father Cusick's ordination he would appreciate prayers today.

Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter74Like on Twitter303Twitter
TheWandererNews avatarWandererCatholicNews@TheWandererNews·
5 Jun

Father Cusick tells us he closed his Twitter account under his own volition for the good of the church. Details to follow.

Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter90Like on Twitter235Twitter
TheWandererNews avatarWandererCatholicNews@TheWandererNews·
4 Jun

Those who were quick to accuse bishop Tobin of something he did not do - owe him an apology. Careless and slanderous.

Reply on TwitterRetweet on Twitter9Like on Twitter44Twitter
Load More...

Biden names pro-LGBT ‘Equality Act’ as top priority if elected

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Passing the radical pro-LGBT and pro-abortion Equality Act “will be the first thing I ask to be done” if elected president, Joe Biden said at the annual Human Rights Campaign gala Saturday. The…Continue Reading

Pontifical university bans top scholar who accused Pope Francis of heresy in open letter

ROME, May 29, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – One of the English-speaking world’s greatest living scholars of Classical philosophy was told he has been barred from all Pontifical Universities after he signed an Open Letter along with a number of prominent clergymen and scholars…Continue Reading

Pope Francis responds to heresy accusation, China concerns

Pope425

Vatican City, May 29, 2019 / 10:05 am (CNA).- Pope Francis said he reacted “with a sense of humor” to the accusation of heresy made against him earlier this month. “It does not hurt me at all. Hypocrisy and lies…Continue Reading

Parish priest assails Catholic prep school’s decision to allow same-sex union announcements

The pastor of a Catholic parish in the Washington suburbs has publicly slammed the decision this month by Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School to allow announcements of same-sex unions in its magazine for graduates, calling it a scandal that was a…Continue Reading

JUDICIAL NOMINEE ACCUSED OF ANTI-CATHOLIC BIGOTRY ON TRACK FOR CONFIRMATION

Judicial nominee Michael Bogren is favored to win confirmation to the federal bench, despite fierce criticism from social conservatives and GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. Hawley questioned Bogren Wednesday over legal work he performed on behalf of a city…Continue Reading

Fox News religion contributor Fr. Jonathan Morris asks Pope to be released from priestly vows

May 17, 2019, LifeSiteNews — Fox News contributor Fr. Jonathan Morris announced today that he is seeking permission from Pope Francis to be released from his priestly vows so that he can one day be able to “marry and have a family.”…Continue Reading

DC Catholic school will acknowledge LGBT alumnae couples

WASHINGTON – A 220-year-old Catholic girls’ school in Washington, D.C., will now allow news about same-sex unions in its alumnae magazine. News outlets report the president emerita of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, Sister Mary Berchmans, announced the change this month. She…Continue Reading

DC Catholic school will acknowledge LGBT alumnae couples

WASHINGTON — A 220-year-old Catholic girls’ school in Washington, D.C., will now allow news about same-sex unions in its alumnae magazine. News outlets report the president emerita of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, Sister Mary Berchmans, announced the change this month.…Continue Reading

Hundreds of pro-lifers rally in Philadelphia to call out Democrat ‘bully’ Brian Sims

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A lineup of leading pro-life advocates gathered in Philadelphia Friday morning outside of the Planned Parenthood abortion facility where State Rep. Brian Sims filmed himself berating peaceful pro-life activists, including teen girls. Over the…Continue Reading

Vatican issues norms for reports of abuse of minors, seminarians, and religious

Vatican City, May 9, 2019 / 04:01 am (CNA).- New Vatican norms for the Church’s handling of sex abuse, issued Thursday, place seminarians and religious coerced into sexual activity through the misuse of authority in the same criminal category as…Continue Reading

Civil appeals court dismisses legal challenge, says Sheen’s body can go to Peoria

Albany, N.Y., May 6, 2019 / 05:01 pm (CNA).- The New York Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal of an earlier judgement allowing Venerable Fulton Sheen’s remains to be moved to the Cathedral of St. Mary in Peoria, in…Continue Reading

U.S. hospital set to euthanize elderly woman who says on video ‘I want to live’

May 1, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A 64-year-old woman with lung cancer is allegedly at risk of being euthanized by a Minnesota hospital, despite having stated emphatically from her hospital bed in a video that is now going viral that she…Continue Reading

Untitled 5 Untitled 2

Attention Readers:

  Welcome to our website. Readers who are familiar with The Wanderer know we have been providing Catholic news and orthodox commentary for 150 years in our weekly print edition.

  Our daily version offers only some of what we publish weekly in print. To take advantage of everything The Wanderer publishes, we encourage you to subscribe to our flagship weekly print edition, which is mailed every Friday or, if you want to view it in its entirety online, you can subscribe to the E-edition, which is a replica of the print edition.
 
  Our daily edition includes: a selection of material from recent issues of our print edition, news stories updated daily from renowned news sources, access to archives from The Wanderer from the past 10 years, available at a minimum charge (this will be expanded as time goes on). Also: regularly updated features where we go back in time and highlight various columns and news items covered in The Wanderer over the past 150 years. And: a comments section in which your remarks are encouraged, both good and bad, including suggestions.
 
  We encourage you to become a daily visitor to our site. If you appreciate our site, tell your friends. As Catholics we must band together to rediscover our faith and share it with the world if we are to effectively counter a society whose moral culture seems to have no boundaries and a government whose rapidly extending reach threatens to extinguish the rights of people of faith to practice their religion (witness the HHS mandate). Now more than ever, vehicles like The Wanderer are needed for clarification and guidance on the issues of the day.
Catholic, conservative, orthodox, and loyal to the Magisterium have been this journal’s hallmarks for five generations. God willing, our message will continue well into this century and beyond.

Joseph Matt
President, The Wanderer Printing Co.

Untitled 1

Interview With Cardinal Burke . . . Discriminating Mercy: Defending Christ And His Church With True Love

Cburke3

  By DON FIER (Editor’s Note: His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Founder of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wis., graciously took time out of his busy schedule to grant The Wanderer a wide-ranging interview during a recent visit to the Shrine. Included among the topics…Continue Reading

Developing Lives Of Peace After The Heart Of Mary

By RAYMOND LEO CARDINAL BURKE (Editor’s Note: His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke delivered the address below at the 32nd Annual Church Teaches Forum, “The Message of Fatima: Peace for the World,” Galt House, Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2017. The address is reprinted here with the kind permission of Cardinal Burke. All rights reserved. This is part one of the…Continue Reading

Catechism

Today . . .

Catholic Church spent $10M on lobbying to delay statute of limitations reforms: report

The U.S. Catholic Church spent more than $10 million on lobbyists over seven years to delay statute of limitations reforms from going into effect in eight states, according to a new report. The church paid for lobbying efforts in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island between 2011 and 2018, the report, which was reportedly commissioned by law firms representing survivors of church sexual abuse, found. Each state’s legislatur

Over 13,500 support bishop calling on Catholics to ‘not support or attend’ LGBTQ events

June 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – An online petition in support of Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin after he was recently smeared by mainstream media for calling on Catholics to “not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events” had received more than 13,500 signatures in just one day. The petition, titled Support Catholic Bishop who is calling for a boycott on LGBT ‘Pride’, was launched by LifeSiteNews yesterday.

Support Bishop Thomas Tobin . . . A Shepherd Stands Tall

Rhode Island’s Roman Catholic bishop Thomas Tobin, sent out the following tweet on Sunday: He has been under attack unceasingly since. He needs our support especially by his fellow bishops. It is time to speak up. Bishop Tobin has stood tall in his faith when it was necessary.

‘No priest may obey’ proposed law, California bishop says

Oakland, Calif., May 29, 2019 / 04:00 pm (CNA).- Bishop Michael Barber, S.J., of the Diocese of Oakland, California, has said he would sooner accept arrest and prison than comply with a state law that would force priests to violate the seal of confession. Barber made the statement in a letter released to the diocese on Tuesday. “I will go to jail before I will obey this attack on our religious freedom,” wrote Barber. “Even…Continue Reading

Abp Viganò says Pope is lying in latest denial about McCarrick

ROME, May 28, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — For what appears to be the first time, Pope Francis has openly denied that he knew anything of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s immoral activities, directly contradicting Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s account of their conversation on the subject. “I didn’t know anything … nothing, nothing,” Pope Francis said in a new interview published on Tuesday in Vatican News. In response, the former apostolic nuncio to the United States has directly accused Pope Francis of lying.

Advertisement(2)

Archbishop DiNardo… Accused Of Mishandling Clerical Sexual Misconduct Case

HOUSTON (CNA) — The president of the U.S. bishops’ conference has been accused of mishandling an allegation of sexual coercion made against his former vicar general. A Texas woman says that Daniel Cardinal DiNardo permitted the priest, who she says sexually coerced her, to transfer to another diocese and continue in ministry, after she was…Continue Reading

What A Hash Mueller Made Of It

By PATRICK J. BUCHANAN What is it about special counsel Robert Mueller that he cannot say clearly and concisely what he means? His nine-minute summary of the findings of his office, after two years of investigation, was a mess. It guarantees that the internecine warfare that has poisoned our politics continues into 2020. If it…Continue Reading

Red States, Blue States . . . The Battle For Life Intensifies

By LAWRENCE P. GRAYSON Life in the womb is the most polarized issue in our nation today. There are profound ideological differences in how the pros and cons — those who believe in the unborn child’s right to life and those who are committed to a woman’s right to abortion — view the matter. The…Continue Reading

A Book Review… Inspiring Stories Of Saints With Disabilities

By DONAL ANTHONY FOLEY God’s Wild Flowers: Saints With Disabilities by Pia Matthews (266 pages, Gracewing Publishing, paperback and hardcover). Available at amazon.com. God’s Wild Flowers: Saints With Disabilities is an inspiring book which looks at the lives of a large number of saints with disabilities of one sort or another, under a variety of…Continue Reading

Canada In Revolt… Upset Over U.S. Pro-Life Advances

By DONALD DeMARCO The Canadian press has found recent pro-life gains in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio to be revolting. The Toronto Star, in particular, the nation’s most widely read newspaper, has printed a series of articles that have condemned these American gains. Given space considerations, I will present just three of them,…Continue Reading

Advertisement

Our Catholic Faith (Section B of print edition)

Fewer Children Than Ever Before

By FR. SHENAN J. BOQUET (Editor’s Note: Fr. Shenan Boquet is the president of Human Life International. This commentary first appeared May 27, 2019 at HLI.org and is reprinted here with permission. All rights reserved.) + + + Americans are having fewer children than ever before. According to new data released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), for the…Continue Reading

The Workings Of The Holy Spirit

By FR. ROBERT ALTIER The Solemnity Of Pentecost (YR C) Readings: Acts 2:1-11 1 Cor. 12:3b-7, 12-13 John 20:19-23 Today we celebrate the glorious day of the fulfillment of our Lord’s promise to His apostles that He would send the Holy Spirit upon them. The Spirit was given to lead them into all truth and to help them grow in…Continue Reading

A Leaven In The World… The Humiliation Of Being Catholic

By FR. KEVIN M. CUSICK Being Catholic is quickly becoming unfashionable. At least as the Kennedys and Kerrys of this world have attempted to make it so. Add pro-abort Kirsten Gillibrand to that number. She’d be more honest as a truly hip Anglican than as a bad Catholic. The McCarrick affair is straining our vocabulary as we run out of…Continue Reading

Catholic Replies

Editor’s Note: Regarding a recent reply about Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday on a colt that had never been ridden, J.E. of Pennsylvania writes to say that in preparing for a presentation about things we usually overlook about Holy Week, “I learned from several reliable sources that by entering Jerusalem on a donkey, Jesus was acknowledging His kingship.…Continue Reading

Filial Piety And National Patriotism . . . As Essential Virtues Of The Citizens Of Heaven At Work On Earth

By RAYMOND LEO CARDINAL BURKE (Editor’s Note: Raymond Cardinal Burke gave the following address at the Rome Life Forum, Rome, May 17, 2019, at the Pontificia Università di San Tommaso d’Aquino [Angelicum]. LifeSiteNews published this commentary; see lifesitenews.com for a footnoted version of the text.) + + + Our happiness during our earthly pilgrim and at its destination, eternal life,…Continue Reading

Catholic Heroes . . . St. Ferdinand III, King Of Castile

By CAROLE BRESLIN The list of Third Order Franciscans contains some surprising persons. It includes Popes Leo XIII, Pius X, John XXIII, among others. It also includes St. Thomas More, St. Francis de Sales, and a number of royalty such as St. Elizabeth, Queen of Hungary, St. Elizabeth, Queen of Portugal, and St. Louis IX, King of France. In addition,…Continue Reading

Catholic Heroes… Our Lady Of Lujan

By CAROLE BRESLIN It would be a challenging undertaking to list all of the many miracles involving the Blessed Virgin Mary. Familiar ones such as Our Lady of Lourdes, Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Our Lady of Knock show how universal is her love for the children Jesus Christ entrusted to her care when she stood…Continue Reading